See the global chokepoints that carry much of the world’s trade

The war between the U.S. and Iran has exposed a painful vulnerability in the global economy: Disruptions at key chokepoints, like the Strait of Hormuz, can wreak havoc on international trade.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz ballooned energy prices across the globe, triggering pain everywhere from Indian factories to Louisiana gas stations.
Though a peace deal between the two countries promised to reopen the passageway, Iran said it had closed the Strait of Hormuz again on Saturday. The U.S. military disputed Tehran’s announcement, saying traffic continued to flow.
This ongoing crisis highlights potential concerns about other trade bottlenecks across Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. These other maritime routes, including the Strait of Malacca and the Panama Canal, are crucial to the flow of energy and consumer goods around the world—and are vulnerable to the next geopolitical crisis.