See the global chokepoints that carry much of the world’s trade

Linking the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the Strait of Malacca is the fastest sea lane for energy supplies to move from the Middle East to Asia. It is the biggest oil transit chokepoint in the world, with 23.2 million barrels of oil passing through its waters a day in the first half of 2025, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. China, which imported nearly 8 million barrels of crude oil through the strait every day in the first half of last year, is especially reliant on it.