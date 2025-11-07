Seven lawsuits allege OpenAI encouraged suicide and harmful delusions
Summary
The suits, filed in California, represent four people who died by suicide and three others who experienced psychological trauma following interactions with ChatGPT.
Families in the U.S. and Canada are suing OpenAI, alleging that loved ones have been harmed by interactions they had with the artificial-intelligence company’s popular chatbot, ChatGPT. Four of them died by suicide following the interactions.
