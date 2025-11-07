Seven lawsuits allege OpenAI encouraged suicide and harmful delusions

OpenAI has said it is rare for ChatGPT users to exhibit mental-health problems. The company said in a recent blog post that the number of active users who indicate possible signs of mental-health emergencies related to psychosis or mania in a given week is just 0.07%, and that an estimated 0.15% of active weekly users talk explicitly about potentially planning suicide. However, the company reports that its platform now has around 800 million active users, so those small percentages still amount to hundreds of thousands—or even upward of a million—people.