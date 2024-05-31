Sex, Lies and NDAs: Nine memorable moments from Donald Trump’s hush-money trial

It was the political trial of the young century, a salacious, high-stakes drama starring a former U.S. president vying to reclaim the White House. Manhattan prosecutors’ hush-money case against Donald Trump spanned more than a month and featured more than 20 witnesses.

A 12-person jury on Thursday found the former president guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records for covering up a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election. Daniels had alleged a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, which he denied. Here are some key moments from the trial.

More than a sex scandal

Prosecutors alleged Trump broke the law to cover up a sex scandal, but their opening statement framed the case as a story about a plot to corrupt the 2016 election. “It was election fraud, pure and simple," prosecutor Matthew Colangelo told jurors. Their approach sought to package a complex narrative and cast of characters into a simpler story about a politician pulling the wool over the eyes of voters, even though there were no actual election fraud charges in the case. It was a risky strategy, and it paid off.

Trump vs. gag order

The presiding judge, Justice Juan Merchan, issued a gag order restricting the former president from making public statements about potential witnesses. Trump attacked the order as an unfair muzzling of his political speech and was fined thousands of dollars for violating it. “Going forward, this court will have to consider a jail sanction," Merchan told Trump. The judge wasn’t the first to threaten him with jail time for violating a gag order, but the brinkmanship between the two added suspense to the proceedings.

A painfully detailed encounter

Daniels told jurors about a night in 2006 at a Lake Tahoe hotel suite where she allegedly spanked Trump with a rolled-up magazine and slept with him. The sex was “brief," she said, but Daniels’s testimony wasn’t. Jurors heard about the former president’s silky two-piece pajamas, their awkward small talk and how she stared at the ceiling when things got intimate. Trump could be heard muttering obscenities at the defense table while she spoke to the jury a few meters away. Trump’s legal team said Daniels’s testimony was unfairly prejudicial and demanded a mistrial, which they didn’t get.

Catch-and-kill journalism

Ex-tabloid king David Pecker gave jurors a look inside the greasy underbelly of transactional journalism. The soft-spoken 72-year-old used to publish the supermarket scandal sheet, the National Enquirer. Pecker walked jurors through his August 2015 Trump Tower meeting with Trump where he said he pledged to help his friend snatch away scandalous gossip about the presidential contender. “I will be your eyes and ears," he said he told Trump. Pecker’s business with Trump wasn’t clearly incriminating but had the trappings of a conspiracy.

Mrs. Trump’s newspaper goes missing

Onetime White House communications director Hope Hicks recalled how the Trump’s campaign went into crisis mode after the infamous “Access Hollywood" tape surfaced, which prosecutors said was the political motive for the Daniels hush-money scheme. But she also said Trump was worried about problems closer to home. “He was concerned how it would be viewed by his wife," Hicks said of a Wall Street Journal article about a separate payout to former Playboy centerfold model Karen McDougal. “And he wanted me to make sure the newspapers weren’t delivered to their residence that morning."

‘Just take care of it’

Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, was the prosecution’s inside man, a rare witness professing firsthand knowledge of Trump’s motives and actions. He testified that Trump told him that Daniels’s affairs claims would be a disaster for the campaign if they ever got out. “Just take care of it," Cohen said Trump told him. Cohen said Trump expressed relief after he informed his boss that he would front the money to Daniels himself. And Cohen also claimed that right before Trump’s inauguration, he and then-Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg met with the president-elect to let him know that Cohen would be reimbursed in monthly installments marked down as legal services. “He approved it," Cohen told the jury.

Is the liar lying now?

But the credibility of Cohen, a convicted liar, was also under scrutiny. Defense lawyer Todd Blanche appeared to rattle Cohen during the cross-examination when he asked about a phone conversation Cohen said he had with Trump about the payment to Daniels. Blanche pounced on text messages that suggested the minute-and-a-half phone call in question was really between Cohen and Trump’s bodyguard, Keith Schiller, to discuss a teenage prank caller who had been harassing Cohen. It was a Perry Mason moment that threatened to reinforce the defense’s contention that Cohen was a fabulist who made up conversations he said he had with Trump.

‘The records aren’t false’

Blanche’s closing argument took aim at the core allegation of the prosecution’s case, the claim that Trump falsified records. He said there was nothing false or misleading about labeling the payments to Cohen as legal services. He disputed the notion that the $420,000 in total payments to Cohen were even a reimbursement, telling jurors repeatedly that Cohen at the time was serving as Trump’s personal attorney. “The bookings were accurate, and there was absolutely no intent to defraud," said Blanche. “The records aren’t false."

‘This corrupt bargain’

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass had the final word with an hourslong closing argument that played up the political significance of the hush-money deals. Trump, he told jurors, broke the law to keep voters in the dark about the man they elected president. “The value of this corrupt bargain forged at this Trump Tower meeting cannot be overstated," Steinglass said. “This scheme, cooked up by these men at this time, could very well be what got President Trump elected."