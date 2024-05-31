Sex, Lies and NDAs: Nine memorable moments from Donald Trump’s hush-money trial

‘Just take care of it’

Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, was the prosecution’s inside man, a rare witness professing firsthand knowledge of Trump’s motives and actions. He testified that Trump told him that Daniels’s affairs claims would be a disaster for the campaign if they ever got out. “Just take care of it," Cohen said Trump told him. Cohen said Trump expressed relief after he informed his boss that he would front the money to Daniels himself. And Cohen also claimed that right before Trump’s inauguration, he and then-Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg met with the president-elect to let him know that Cohen would be reimbursed in monthly installments marked down as legal services. “He approved it," Cohen told the jury.