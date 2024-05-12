She watched her son in a Hamas hostage video. ‘My heart broke.’
Elizabeth Bernstein , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST
SummaryRachel Goldberg-Polin was home alone when she learned that Hamas planned to release a video of her son within the hour.
Rachel Goldberg-Polin has spent seven months counting the days since her son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza on Oct. 7. It wasn’t until Day 201 that she and her family had proof of life. That was when Hamas released a hostage video of her son.
