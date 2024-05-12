She watched her son in a Hamas hostage video. ‘My heart broke.’

Rachel Goldberg-Polin has spent seven months counting the days since her son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza on Oct. 7. It wasn’t until Day 201 that she and her family had proof of life. That was when Hamas released a hostage video of her son.

Rachel watched it with her husband, Jon Polin, sitting on their living-room couch in Jerusalem. Holding her hand over her heart, she listened to her son’s voice without really hearing his words.

Hersh, 23 years old, looks pale and agitated in the video. He appears to have bruises on his forehead and gestures with the stump of his left arm, which was blown off in the attack at the Tribe of Nova music festival.

“The second I saw him, my heart broke," she says. “He’s recognizable to me because he is my child, but I’ve never seen him look like that."

That was 16 days ago. Since then, Rachel and her family have gone from desperately hoping for word that Hersh survived Oct. 7 to desperately hoping that he will survive until Israel and Hamas can reach an agreement on a cease-fire deal that would bring him and the other roughly 130 hostages home. Many of them are thought to no longer be alive.

‘Extras in a production that we never signed up for’

Since her son was abducted, Rachel, 54, has spoken twice at the United Nations, met with dozens of world leaders and executives, given countless interviews and had an audience with the pope. For many people around the world, she’s the face of the hostage crisis.

Rachel declines to talk at length about a cease-fire deal or a planned Israeli assault on Rafah. “I’m just a mom and just a person who doesn’t want anybody else getting further hurt and affected," she says. “I can just speak on wanting calm and an end to the suffering to this entire region, to the innocent civilians who are living in Gaza, including the 132 civilians who were dragged there on Oct. 7, including Hersh."

She hopes that the video of her American-Israeli son will remind people of the cost of the war on all sides and be a catalyst for change.

“The regular people like us, whether you’re living in Gaza or you’re living in Tel Aviv or wherever, it’s still this game, it’s this theater where we’re extras in a production that we never signed up for," she says.

She was working at home alone on the afternoon of April 24, when Jon called to tell her U.S. and Israeli intelligence had just informed him that Hamas planned to release a video of their son within the hour. As Jon rushed home, Rachel called their two daughters, Leebie, 20, and Orly, 18, who were visiting friends.

“There’s a video coming out," she told them. “I don’t want you watching it until you are home with me."

“I was frantic," she says. “I didn’t know what kind of video it was going to be."

The family had last seen Hersh in another video. It shows him pulling himself up onto a truck at gunpoint the morning of the attack as people shout in Arabic. The side of his shorts is covered in blood and his left arm is blown off at the elbow.

“It’s on! It’s on!" Jon called out to Rachel when the hostage video appeared online. Suddenly, there was their son on the screen, head shaved, the stump of his arm visible. Rachel and Jon began to cry.

In the video, Hersh speaks in Hebrew—not the language his family speaks at home—identifying himself by name, date of birth and parents’ names. He then issues a statement, criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

Near the end, Hersh speaks directly to his family. “I love you a lot," he says. “I need you to stay strong for me and to not stop fighting until I and each and every one of the hostages come back home in peace."

When her daughters got home, Rachel sat with them as they each watched the video. She says that one became “really hysterical," especially when Hersh said her name; the other sat silently with a river of tears streaming down her face. “It was brutal, just as it was designed to be," she says.

Rachel says she was relieved to see her son alive and to pick up “whispers" of him in his voice and movements. She was also surprised to hear echoes of her own prayer in his words to his family. She has repeated it privately and publicly so often: “I love you. Stay strong. Survive."

She hasn’t viewed the video again.

‘Looking like a ghost’

The Israeli government described the video as “psychological terrorism," and urged Israelis not to watch it. Rachel and her husband decided to give media outlets that asked to run it permission to do so to remind people of the human toll of the hostage crisis.

“We want people to understand that this is our child—in a tunnel with one arm, looking like a ghost," she says. “This is his life while you’re brushing your teeth or having your coffee or watching a movie. And there are 131 people just like him."

After the video was released, Rachel received thousands of messages of support from all over the world. Many people said they couldn’t believe Hersh was alive. Her father broke down sobbing. Rachel, whose mantra is “hope is mandatory," was surprised. “I couldn’t believe that they didn’t think he was alive," she says.

Several surgeons wrote, too, expressing concern that Hersh’s arm needs attention as soon as possible. They said he would need several surgeries and worried that even then it may be too late for a full rehabilitation.

For now Rachel remains focused on one thing: bringing Hersh and the other hostages home. These days, when she speaks to him—often in her head, but sometimes out loud—she tells him that she is proud of him. Then she issues what she considers to be a command: “Stay strong. Survive.

“We’re going to bring you home," she tells her son.