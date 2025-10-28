Shinzo Abe’s killer says ‘I did it’ as trial begins
Summary
A 45-year-old man admitted to killing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022, and his defense team asked the court for leniency at the opening of his trial.
