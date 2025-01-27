Shippers wary of Red Sea routes despite Houthi pledge to end targeting
Summary
- The world’s top three container operators said they fear instability in Gaza and broader regional tensions mean continued danger.
Big shipping companies say they won’t send vessels back to the Red Sea despite a pledge by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen not to attack them as long as a cease-fire in Gaza holds.
