Ships are sailing ‘dark’ to sneak out of Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz isn’t open, but thanks to intrepid shipowners—some working in collaboration with the U.S. military—it isn’t quite closed either.
In recent weeks, clumps of ships, some of them the world’s largest tankers laden with oil and liquefied natural gas, have traversed the dangerous crossing, creating a tiny relief valve for the global economy.
Some ships are sailing “dark,” as it is known in the industry, turning off lights and traveling without navigational beacons known as AIS, or Automatic Identification Systems, that help prevent collisions. Turning off the service makes ships harder to spot electronically and less prone to Iranian attacks.
To navigate the strait, some ships stay in contact with U.S. military officials, who use radar, drones and other tools to monitor traffic and help them transit safely. The U.S. advises them when to go dark and how to respond to Iranian threats, according to shipowners and U.S. officials.