Ships can’t move and power plants shut down as drought saps Europe’s rivers

A drought is wreaking havoc along Europe’s rivers.
In Romania, authorities set off an explosion beside a river in a bid to divert much-needed water to a power plant. In Bulgaria, almost 200 vacationers had to be evacuated from a stranded cruise ship. In Germany’s industrial heartlands, companies are curbing production and struggling to ship goods.
The incidents are all signs of how perilously low water levels in some of Europe’s most significant waterways are posing a major challenge to the region’s already stressed economy.