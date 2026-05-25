Ships get in position for oil to start flowing from the Gulf

Seafarers said Sunday that some ships stuck in the Persian Gulf already have started moving toward the Strait of Hormuz in anticipation of a deal that opens the critical waterway. The route out of the oil-rich Gulf is typically the conduit for about 20% of the world’s petroleum supply. A reopening would reduce inflation pressures, which, in turn, could give central banks more room to hold rates steady or revive rate-cut plans, especially in oil-importing economies, while also supporting household spending and corporate margins.