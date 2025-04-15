Short-term pain will lead to long-term gain, says Trump. Really?
SummaryAmerica will be a country with shabbier roads, older airports and more dated factories
DONALD TRUMP has been adept at finding euphemisms for the chaos. When both stocks and bonds sold off last week, fuelling concerns about financial stability, Mr Trump said it was a case of people “getting a little bit yippy". After pausing some tariffs for 90 days, he said all the turbulence was merely “a transition cost" en route to the glorious reconstruction of the American economy. “In the end it’s going to be a beautiful thing," he purred.