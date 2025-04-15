Short-term pain will lead to long-term gain, says Trump. Really?

The main story, for now, is one of high and rising uncertainty. On April 9th, when Mr Trump’s “reciprocal" tariffs took effect, economists at Goldman Sachs said that they saw a 65% chance of America falling into a recession within the next 12 months—a stark forecast from such a prominent bank. Almost as soon as it issued that forecast, Mr Trump announced his 90-day tariff pause, leading Goldman to reduce its probability to 45%. That is as good a summary as any of the economy’s short-term prospects: it is a coin flip about whether it will contract this year; its fate rides to a distressing degree on the vicissitudes of Mr Trump’s tariff push. By itself that is already a serious deterioration from a couple of months ago, when most forecasters thought the American economy would grow by about 2.5% this year.