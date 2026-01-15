Should America’s police ever be criminally liable for failing to stop crimes?

At the heart of the Uvalde trial is the question of how much harm officers must expose themselves to while stopping crimes. Prosecutors argued that Mr Gonzales’s decade on the force, and his recent active-shooter training, obliged him to rush the building. “When you hear gunshots you go to the gunfire,” the state’s lawyer said. Yet in interviews just after the attack one officer after another explained that because the shooter had a rapid-fire AR-15 assault rifle, they believed that confronting him meant certain death. “He’s going to take us out like butter,” one said. Texas law requires police to “preserve the peace” within their jurisdictions. It does not require “doing a suicide mission”, says Zachary D. Kaufman, a law professor at the University of Florida.