Should America’s police ever be criminally liable for failing to stop crimes?

IT WAS A terrible failure. In May 2022 a teenager entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire before barricading himself in a classroom with his victims. Bodycam footage from that day shows police officers lingering in the hallway trying to figure out which room he was in. As they stood outside a ten-year-old girl called 911 and gave the room number where she was hiding. “Please hurry, there’s lots of dead bodies,” she said. “I can’t wait.” The children armed themselves with arts-and-crafts scissors and sat in silence. By the time the cops breached the classroom and killed the gunman, 19 children and two teachers were dead. It took them 77 minutes.