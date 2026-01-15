Should America’s police ever be criminally liable for failing to stop crimes?

IT WAS A terrible failure. In May 2022 a teenager entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire before barricading himself in a classroom with his victims. Bodycam footage from that day shows police officers lingering in the hallway trying to figure out which room he was in. As they stood outside a ten-year-old girl called 911 and gave the room number where she was hiding. “Please hurry, there’s lots of dead bodies,” she said. “I can’t wait.” The children armed themselves with arts-and-crafts scissors and sat in silence. By the time the cops breached the classroom and killed the gunman, 19 children and two teachers were dead. It took them 77 minutes.
IT WAS A terrible failure. In May 2022 a teenager entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire before barricading himself in a classroom with his victims. Bodycam footage from that day shows police officers lingering in the hallway trying to figure out which room he was in. As they stood outside a ten-year-old girl called 911 and gave the room number where she was hiding. “Please hurry, there’s lots of dead bodies,” she said. “I can’t wait.” The children armed themselves with arts-and-crafts scissors and sat in silence. By the time the cops breached the classroom and killed the gunman, 19 children and two teachers were dead. It took them 77 minutes.
Nearly 400 officers responded to the emergency and a community in mourning, baffled and angry, wanted to know why they hadn’t done more, faster. Three years on, prosecutors have finally settled on someone to blame. On January 5th the state of Texas put Adrian Gonzales, one of the first officers to arrive at the school, on trial. He is charged with 29 counts of child endangerment—a crime of omission, for failing to stop the tragedy from unfolding.
Nearly 400 officers responded to the emergency and a community in mourning, baffled and angry, wanted to know why they hadn’t done more, faster. Three years on, prosecutors have finally settled on someone to blame. On January 5th the state of Texas put Adrian Gonzales, one of the first officers to arrive at the school, on trial. He is charged with 29 counts of child endangerment—a crime of omission, for failing to stop the tragedy from unfolding.
The case is highly unusual. “Criminal law generally punishes people for what they do, not what they don’t do,” says Joshua Dressler, a law professor at Ohio State University. There are not many “bad Samaritan” laws on the books in America, and where there are, prosecutors rarely make use of them. Critics of these types of laws reckon they punish character more than conduct and impinge on a person’s liberty, by forcing them to act. In the Texas case, the state must prove that Mr Gonzales “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence, by act or omission, engage[d] in conduct that place[d] a child…in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment”.
In American law there are three categories of people who have some kind of duty to act: parents, spouses and law-enforcement officers. But typical defendants charged under these sorts of statutes tend to be more glaringly responsible for the outcome—a parent who chronically starves an infant, for example, or leaves cocaine out on the coffee table.
There are several imperfect precedents for the Uvalde case. Some laid down a high bar for finding liability. In the late 1980s the Supreme Court ruled in Deshaney v Winnebago County that a state agency that failed to prevent child abuse could not be held liable in civil court. In 2005 the high court ruled in Town of Castle Rock v Gonzales that a local police force has no constitutional duty to protect private citizens from harms it does not create.
Since 2020, as active-shooter attacks have become more common and public scrutiny of police has intensified, criminal law has become a more potent tool to “ensnare everybody in the ambit of a tragedy,” says Kate Levine of the Cardozo School of Law. Yet the most analogous case to this one involved a security guard who failed to stop a shooter from killing more than a dozen people at a high school in Parkland, Florida. That prosecution ended in a full acquittal in June 2023.
At the heart of the Uvalde trial is the question of how much harm officers must expose themselves to while stopping crimes. Prosecutors argued that Mr Gonzales’s decade on the force, and his recent active-shooter training, obliged him to rush the building. “When you hear gunshots you go to the gunfire,” the state’s lawyer said. Yet in interviews just after the attack one officer after another explained that because the shooter had a rapid-fire AR-15 assault rifle, they believed that confronting him meant certain death. “He’s going to take us out like butter,” one said. Texas law requires police to “preserve the peace” within their jurisdictions. It does not require “doing a suicide mission”, says Zachary D. Kaufman, a law professor at the University of Florida.
The fact that the case has come this far shows that the community put immense pressure on prosecutors to indict someone for something—especially, as the defence argues, because “the monster who hurt those children is dead”. The trial is taking place in a Corpus Christi courtroom a three hour drive south-east from Uvalde, where jurors may be more sympathetic to Mr Gonzales. A conviction could have a chilling effect across the country: if failing to act can be punished by prison time, fewer people may become emergency responders. Putting Mr Gonzales away may help Uvalde heal, but it may not do much to prepare the next community for the day when one of their own goes on a rampage with an assault rifle.
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