Should Anthropic press pause on a potential $2trn IPO?

How quickly the firm goes public, and at what price, depends on various factors. John Coffee, a securities-law expert at Columbia Law School, says it is not unusual for companies to amend SEC filings prior to an IPO. This can be done quickly. He suggests that Anthropic, which has a governance structure designed to prioritise safety over profit, may have already sufficiently disclosed the risks in its S-1. Once its disclosures are signed off by the SEC, it limits Anthropic’s liability for securities fraud if disaster strikes, he says. Product liability is a different matter, but the firm is likely to have also disclosed the risks of lawsuits in the S-1.