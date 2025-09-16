Should cities run their own supermarkets?

Worse, private supermarkets could get run out of business, because even squeezing their margins to zero wouldn’t be enough to match a competitor that doesn’t pay rent. All this presumes that Mr Mamdani’s stores are run as well as a conventional supermarket or bodega. But from affordable housing to subway extensions, American cities have a sorry record of letting costs spiral. New York has been trialling a new set of no-frills public toilets, and budgeted about $1m for each one. Rather than creating a cheap and hyper-efficient city-owned grocery chain, a more plausible outcome is that mismanagement will eat up any savings made from not needing to pay rent or turn a profit.