Should you take GLP-1 drugs for longevity?

“RESIST SAYING, ‘this will be no panacea’. When you find something that is a panacea, that will indeed be news.” This wise advice once appeared in The Economist’s Style Guide, and the first part is routinely enforced. Some people are, however, asking whether the second part’s time may perhaps have come, as a group of drugs now routinely prescribed for type 2 diabetes and obesity are being sought out by healthy people in the hope that they will help preserve that health for longer, and even extend life.