Should you trust that five-star rating on Airbnb?

Another problem is that the people who bother to leave reviews and ratings may not be representative of consumers as a whole. In a study published in 2020, Verena Schoenmueller of Esade, a business school in Spain, and her co-authors examined the distribution of ratings left in around 280m reviews of more than 2m products and services on 25 different platforms. They broadly confirm a familiar pattern: a polar distribution of ratings, with more of them at the extremes of the scale than in the middle, and a skew towards more positive ratings.