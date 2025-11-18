Shut up, or suck up? How CEOs are dealing with Donald Trump

When you learn how things got to where they are, though, you rub your eyes. The president raised import duties in April on most of America’s trading partners, then moved them up and down in ways that were hard to fathom. The S&P 500’s ascent from some $50trn in aggregate market value on November 5th 2024 to $60trn or so now included a $7trn tumble between election day and the start of his trade war. He has tried to sack a Fed governor (unsuccessfully so far), have private companies like Intel and Microsoft fire executives he disapproves of (likewise), and force individual law firms he dislikes to take up MAGA causes pro bono (many succumbed). Things get more shocking still: the state holds a “golden share" in US Steel (now in Japanese hands), owns stakes in a bunch of rare-earth miners plus 10% of Intel, a struggling chipmaker, and wants a 15% cut of Nvidia’s and AMD’s chip sales to China.