Shutdown lays bare America’s latest crisis: A total breakdown in trust

Between 2013 and 2019, three government shutdowns were caused by Sen. Ted Cruz’s stand against the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Chuck Schumer’s push on children of immigrants and President Trump’s demand for border wall money.

The 2025 shutdown is about something deeper: a complete breakdown in trust.

Democrats don’t trust that the White House will take any spending agreement and adhere to it. The White House has for months routinely ignored congressional appropriations, keeping government funds from flowing as directed by Congress.

Trump, twice-impeached by Democrats during his first term and having survived two assassination attempts while out of office, doesn’t appear to trust the minority party on virtually anything. He has run his second term by uniparty rule, through narrowly passed Republican legislation and a record-shattering number of executive orders.

That’s left little hope for the trust needed to negotiate a deal. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought has already moved to cancel billions of dollars in congressionally appropriated money (Vought said he was freezing $2.1 billion in Chicago funds on Friday).

“I was just trying to figure out a process we could create that will first create trust," Sen. Ruben Gallego (D., Ariz.) said of a failed attempt to broker talks.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R., S.D.), meanwhile, suggested that trust had eroded so much with Democrats that he suspected the other party of staging publicity stunts instead of having serious talks.

“If the meeting is focused around just a photo op along the lines of what they tried to get out of [a recent] White House meeting, I’m not sure there’s a lot of purpose in that," Thune said of an attempt by Senate Democrats to sit down with him during the week.

Washington’s current dysfunction is a reflection of a broader, nationwide revulsion against America’s political system. Nearly two-thirds of voters believe the nation is too divided to address its problems, a recent New York Times poll found. Nearly 80% in a Quinnipiac University survey agreed with the statement that the nation is in a political crisis.

In the first eight months of Trump’s second term, the parties have operated in almost parallel universes. Major bipartisan legislation is rare.

Both parties are going through a metamorphosis. Like his remodeling of the Oval Office, Trump has completely taken over and refashioned the Republican Party in his image. There are fewer people in his cabinet attempting to stop him than in his first term, and he’s mowing through much of his agenda with ease. For Trump, Democrats are a political foil, nothing more.

“These people are crazy, the Democrats," Trump said last week. “So if it has to be shut down, it’ll have to be shut down. But they’re the ones that are shutting down the government."

Democrats, meanwhile, are still dazed from their defeat in the 2024 elections. Their base has grown impatient (polls show the Democratic “brand" has never been less appealing) and the party’s leaders have picked this moment to try to fight. Among other things, Democrats want assurances that Congress will address expiring healthcare tax credits. And they want assurances Vought will spend the money Congress authorizes. The White House has said reopen the government first, and then talks can begin.

“There is no trust that they will make good on any promise," Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D., Conn.) said.

And, Democrats may be unified on the shutdown for now, but distrust runs deep within the party. After their drubbing in November, Democrats can’t agree on where to go from here. They were stumped by Trump’s ability to shatter their coalitions of younger voters, union voters, and minority voters. But they are also being pulled to the left by very liberal but popular politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. It isn’t just that Democrats don’t trust Republicans, it is also that Democratic voters don’t trust Democratic leaders.

The crisis of faith in democracy isn’t limited to Congress and the president. Only 27% of Americans this year said they had “a great deal" or “quite a lot" of confidence in the Supreme Court, compared with 40% in 2020, Gallup polling found. Only 17% said they had high levels of confidence in the criminal justice system, about 10 points lower than in 2012 and 2013.

Faith has collapsed in other mechanisms of democracy. Only 11% said they had high confidence in television news, Gallup found this year, tying a record low in surveys that date back more than two decades. Only 17% had high confidence in newspapers, close to a record low.

The impact of this shutdown has been relatively minor after just a few days. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels backed out of an airshow in California this weekend. The Smithsonian could close its museums in a week. But shutdowns squeeze like a vice, gently at first until something cracks.

The U.S. government is a $7 trillion colossus tucked inside a $30 trillion economy, however. Shutting large parts of it down eventually takes a tremendous toll.

The first heavy blow could come in mid-October, when hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors miss their first paychecks. Two weeks later, they could miss another right as rent and mortgages are due. A few weeks into the 2018-19 shutdown, Coast Guard families were advised to consider having garage sales to help with groceries and rent.

Past impasses have been resolved behind closed doors between seasoned and wily leaders like Sen. Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.). Both are effectively backbenchers now.

If anything, the distrust has only grown in the past few days. Trump has unleashed a steady stream of artificial-intelligence videos taunting Democrats and vulnerable federal workers, and the White House sees a moment to splinter Democrats once and for all.

Democrats backed down after just a few days during the shutdown Schumer led in January 2018. They are now trying to cobble their party back together, acting more strident and determined, cognizant of voices within their party who have complained they seem weak.

Now these forces have collided. Something has to give. But until then, the shutdown could endure. Asked Friday about the lack of trust between the two parties, Sen. Rick Scott (R., Fla.) responded, “it is hard right now."

