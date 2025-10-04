Shutdown lays bare America’s latest crisis: A total breakdown in trust

And, Democrats may be unified on the shutdown for now, but distrust runs deep within the party. After their drubbing in November, Democrats can’t agree on where to go from here. They were stumped by Trump’s ability to shatter their coalitions of younger voters, union voters, and minority voters. But they are also being pulled to the left by very liberal but popular politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. It isn’t just that Democrats don’t trust Republicans, it is also that Democratic voters don’t trust Democratic leaders.