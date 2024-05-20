SII sends first batch of malaria vaccine to Africa
The burden of malaria is the heaviest in Africa, according to general medical journal Lancet. In 2022, 94% of the 249 million global malaria cases and 95% of 608,000 malaria-related deaths occurred in Africa, and more than three-quarters of the deaths occurred in children younger than 5 years.
New Delhi: Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) has dispatched the first consignment of malaria vaccines to Africa, the company said in a statement on Monday.