Silicon Valley is racing to build the first $1trn unicorn
Economist , The Economist 6 min read 17 Nov 2025, 03:04 pm IST
Summary
What could possibly go wrong?
Two years ago, when Nvidia first joined the club of trillion-dollar firms, plenty of investors worried that its shares were beginning to look pricey. Yet those who happened to buy a slice of the artificial-intelligence (AI) chipmaker at the time would since have quadrupled their money. On July 9th Nvidia became the first ever company to reach a market value of $4trn.
