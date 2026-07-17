Silicon Valley midas investor Michael Moritz on AI, venture capital, and just about everything

“It’s extraordinary,” he says. “I don’t think anyone at the helm of these big companies ever thought that they were going to be operating a massively capital-intensive business. If everybody’s being honest, they have been caught by surprise by the enormous, unheralded acceleration by AI in all its various guises and aspects—whether it’s some of these private companies, the explosion of data centers that drain the power grid, fears about employment, and the impact of these new technologies on pretty much any field.”