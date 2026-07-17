Silicon Valley midas investor Michael Moritz on AI, venture capital, and just about everything

Michael Moritz isn’t to the Bay Area born, either. More precisely, the freethinking, former head of prominent venture firm Sequoia Capital is, in his own words, “100% an Ashkenazi Jew” from Wales. Talk about a category of one. It’s that otherness that has prompted Moritz to write a memoir, Ausländer (German for “outsider”), about his family, some escaping Nazi Germany to the United Kingdom, others being murdered, and him coming to terms with it.