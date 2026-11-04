Silicon Valley promises AI will cure disease. Drugmaker CEOs aren’t buying It.

McKinsey senior partner Alex Devereson, who focuses on AI in drug development, said the technology can design new experimental medicines quicker than before, but that doesn’t mean it is coming up with workable drugs. Around a quarter of mid-stage to late-stage failures in drug development can be traced to safety problems because drugs have “off-target” issues, he said, meaning they do unintended things within the body that lead to unwanted or even harmful side effects. Current AI models struggle to predict this.