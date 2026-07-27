Singles Are So Burned Out They’re Letting Spreadsheets Evaluate Their Dates

Carolyn Travis was smitten by a man she met in an entrepreneurship course. It took a spreadsheet to realize the relationship was doomed.
After a few dates, the 27-year-old debriefed her two best friends over lunch. When she went to the bathroom, they got to work. They plugged Travis’s core values into an app one of the friends built to assess compatibility. Then they entered everything they knew about her date, an engineer more than a decade her senior.
The spreadsheet crunched the numbers. The result? A portrait of incompatibility.
Her perspective shifted. She saw him a few more times before breaking things off. Now she uses the app, called Spread, to track all of her dating data.
“Talking with friends is one thing, but having that visual representation of what I want versus what I’m allowing is another,” said Travis, a child-welfare advocate.