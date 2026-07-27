Singles Are So Burned Out They’re Letting Spreadsheets Evaluate Their Dates

Carolyn Travis was smitten by a man she met in an entrepreneurship course. It took a spreadsheet to realize the relationship was doomed.
Carolyn Travis was smitten by a man she met in an entrepreneurship course. It took a spreadsheet to realize the relationship was doomed.
After a few dates, the 27-year-old debriefed her two best friends over lunch. When she went to the bathroom, they got to work. They plugged Travis’s core values into an app one of the friends built to assess compatibility. Then they entered everything they knew about her date, an engineer more than a decade her senior.
After a few dates, the 27-year-old debriefed her two best friends over lunch. When she went to the bathroom, they got to work. They plugged Travis’s core values into an app one of the friends built to assess compatibility. Then they entered everything they knew about her date, an engineer more than a decade her senior.
The spreadsheet crunched the numbers. The result? A portrait of incompatibility.
Her perspective shifted. She saw him a few more times before breaking things off. Now she uses the app, called Spread, to track all of her dating data.
“Talking with friends is one thing, but having that visual representation of what I want versus what I’m allowing is another,” said Travis, a child-welfare advocate.
Travis is among a cohort of spreadsheet singles, or “love hackers,” who believe data could hold the cure to their dating woes. They say dating apps that spit out an unlimited menu of potential partners make it too easy to miss obvious red flags.
“You become a little more willing to make compromises on things that you might not usually compromise on, just because you’re so tired of searching,” said Alyssa Tracy, one of Travis’ confidants. The other, Sampson Ezieme, is the creator of Spread.
Converts say spreadsheets turn their desires into packaged datasets that they can analyze for patterns—anything from “I typically catch feelings after the fourth date” to “my best dates tend to work in engineering.”
The approach, once just the realm of professional matchmakers, is an offshoot of a broader cultural obsession with tracking just about everything, says Skyler Wang, an assistant sociology professor at McGill University.
Data “help people find order and systemize an incredibly chaotic process,” said Wang, who authored a study on self-datafication and dating spreadsheets. They also fill dating apps’ biggest blind spot—information gleaned from an actual date.
But romance is different from other trackable behaviors like sleep or flatulence. Some love gurus say there is an element of humanity that can get lost in the spreadsheet cells.
Former matchmaker Lily Womble says she has seen daters over-emphasize the data, causing them to minimize or numb the feelings they get in the presence of a potential partner.
“Rigidity can actually be a shield against vulnerability,” said Womble, who now runs her own dating coaching company.
For Peyton Knight, a 27-year-old brand strategist in Austin, the rigidity shield is the whole point. She thinks dating has to feel corporate to be effective.
“Sponteneity and fun is cool, but if you don’t align with someone on basic core values that relationship is inevitably going to come to a halt,” she said.
Knight created a spreadsheet that lets her friends weigh in via a “friends feedback” tab. It came in handy when she combed through it to see if any of the men she dated deserved another shot. She was tempted to reach out to one until she read her friends’ reminders that the guy made her talk to his mom on FaceTime during their second date.
Knight said the spreadsheet reminded her how uncomfortable she felt in the moment. She shared the template on social media and has sold it, for $9.99, to more than 10,000 people.
Spreadsheets helped Vera Vlasova eliminate a deceptively promising match. The 22-year-old content creator met a six-foot-three German aerospace engineer on the dating app Hinge, which has a subscription tier that lets users hyper-filter searches.
On paper he checked all the boxes. But when she recapped their dates in her tracker, her radar went off. He had never been in a serious relationship and his laid-back vibe didn’t scream committed or emotionally available. The two stopped speaking shortly after.
“It felt disappointing because I liked him, but relieving because he wasn’t going to be a good partner,” Vlasova said.
She widened her search filters and went on 10 more dates across seven guys, meticulously evaluating each, before connecting with a software engineer. He drinks socially so he wouldn’t have shown up in her original search on Hinge.
The pair have been together for almost three years. She credits her spreadsheet dating experiment.
Darby Mulligan was fresh out of a long-term relationship when she first dipped her toes in the dating pool at age 21. To better learn what she liked, she began tracking everything from who reached for the bill to how good the sex was.
Mulligan, now 26, saw patterns emerging. Inspired by Spotify’s “wrapped” feature, which gives users a yearly review of their listening habits, the marketing professional in Seattle created a “dating wrapped” slide deck in which she depicted her data in a collection of charts and graphs.
“Then I was like, ‘How do I make this more iconic?’” she said. The answer? An annual dating wrapped party, where dozens of friends gather to see her yearly stats and snack on cupcakes adorned with cutouts of her exes’ faces.
Last year, she solicited videos from men she dated. While most ghosted, some actually sent clips.
“It’s so cool to know yourself,” one of her former suitors said in his video. “It’s almost like a personal history.”