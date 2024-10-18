Sinwar’s death gives Israel a choice: To pursue war or peace
Marcus Walker , Shayndi Raice , Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Oct 2024, 07:13 PM IST
SummaryIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested the war would continue as the U.S. and Israel’s military argue for a cease-fire in Gaza.
TEL AVIV—The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar creates an opportunity for Israel to declare victory and wind down the war in the Gaza Strip.
