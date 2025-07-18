Six books about how conflicts end—or don’t

WARS, AS THE saying goes, are easy to start but hard to end. Donald Trump is keen to be a peacemaker, but has seen how hard it is to bring enemies to the table. On May 15th America tried to convene Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey to discuss a ceasefire. (Yet the delegations arrived in different cities; Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, pointedly refused to attend; and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, called the Russian presence “decorative".) Progress in Gaza is proving just as elusive—Steve Witkoff, Mr Trump’s busiest envoy, has said that Israel is “not prepared to end the war". These books examine the travails of past peace talks. Many highlight the fateful consequences of reaching a bad deal.

Anatomy of a Miracle: The End of Apartheid and the Birth of the New South Africa. By Patti Waldmeir. W.W. Norton; 384 pages; $27. Rutgers University Press; £20.95

This book documents how white South Africans were persuaded to give up power. The end of the cold war saw the Marxists in the African National Congress—the main liberation movement—lose influence. That reassured white South Africans that their property would not be confiscated if they let the black majority have the vote. (Despite what Donald Trump recently claimed when admitting white South African refugees to America, their tribe has done all right in the rainbow nation.) Patti Waldmeir, a journalist, stresses the role of gifted negotiators in the peace talks of the 1990s, including the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa (pictured below, standing at far right). He went fishing with Roelf Meyer, his Afrikaner opposite number, and pulled a fish hook from Mr Meyer’s hand, thus cementing a personal relationship that helped end one of history’s worst political systems.

To End a War: The Conflict in Yugoslavia—America’s Inside Story—Negotiating with Milosevic. By Richard Holbrooke. Random House; 464 pages; $20 and £16.99

As a diplomat in Bill Clinton’s State Department, Richard Holbrooke engineered the signing of the Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian war in 1995. He did this by playing hardball with the Serbs and pushing for tactical NATO strikes, or “bombs for peace". Holbrooke believed that America had both a moral and strategic imperative to intervene in atrocities abroad; it was in the country’s interest to strengthen human rights elsewhere. “The world’s richest nation, one that presumes to great moral authority, cannot simply make worthy appeals to conscience and call on others to carry the burden," he wrote.

Paris 1919: Six Months that Changed The World. By Margaret MacMillan. Random House; 624 pages; $25. John Murray; £14.99

Historians have long debated the consequences of the Treaty of Versailles. The pact was intended to ensure peace across Europe after the first world war, but 20 years later the continent was fighting again. One widely held view blames the bitter and exacting conditions imposed by the victors on Germany; John Maynard Keynes made this case in his seminal treatise “The Economic Consequences of the Peace". Margaret MacMillan, a historian, takes the opposite position. She contends that reparations were hardly crushing and that the treaty was not properly enforced. If anything, by failing to restrict German power, the treaty was not nearly harsh enough.

Perpetual Peace: A Philosophical Essay. By Immanuel Kant.

In 1795 warring France and Prussia agreed a truce. It was exactly the sort of treaty that Immanuel Kant, a philosopher, dismissed as merely a “suspension of hostilities, not a peace". This tract (which is available to read online) considers the conditions required to achieve an enduring peace; it is a work of moral philosophy and cosmopolitan idealism. Kant held that states should be republics with some degree of popular representation. Ordinary citizens, who bear the costs of war, would be less inclined to support a warmongering government. He also proposed a federation of states to settle disputes. Imbued with utopianism, Kant’s work shaped the international institutions and laws that try to govern war and peace today.

Potsdam: The End of World War II and the Remaking of Europe. By Michael Neiberg. Basic Books; 336 pages; $38 and £32

The complete collapse of the Axis powers in the second world war offered the victorious Allies an opportunity to reshape geopolitics. At the Potsdam conference, the “Big Three"—America, Britain and the Soviet Union—plotted a new world order and strove to end the period of total war across Europe. Winston Churchill, Harry Truman and Josef Stalin (pictured above), though aware of looming superpower and ideological tensions, left the conference confident that they had secured a lasting settlement and avoided the mistakes of the Paris peace conference of 1919-1920. Then came the cold war.

White House Years. By Henry Kissinger. Simon & Schuster; 1,552 pages; $57 and £16.99

A giant of American diplomacy, Henry Kissinger served as Richard Nixon’s secretary of state and national security adviser during the Vietnam war. The first instalment of his memoir is filled with details of secret negotiations with the North Vietnamese. He explains how America sought to achieve “peace with honour" instead of cutting and running. Nixon’s and Kissinger’s strategy of “Vietnamisation" aimed to reduce South Vietnam’s dependence on America by arming and training fighters who could maintain their independence. The book offers a warning to anyone who hopes that such a strategy will work in Ukraine. Two years after signing a peace treaty in 1973 and American soldiers leaving, the North reneged and conquered the South.

For more on the latest books, films, TV shows, albums and controversies, sign up to Plot Twist, our weekly subscriber-only newsletter