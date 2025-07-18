Six books about how conflicts end—or don’t

This book documents how white South Africans were persuaded to give up power. The end of the cold war saw the Marxists in the African National Congress—the main liberation movement—lose influence. That reassured white South Africans that their property would not be confiscated if they let the black majority have the vote. (Despite what Donald Trump recently claimed when admitting white South African refugees to America, their tribe has done all right in the rainbow nation.) Patti Waldmeir, a journalist, stresses the role of gifted negotiators in the peace talks of the 1990s, including the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa (pictured below, standing at far right). He went fishing with Roelf Meyer, his Afrikaner opposite number, and pulled a fish hook from Mr Meyer’s hand, thus cementing a personal relationship that helped end one of history’s worst political systems.