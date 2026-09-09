Six charts that explain how Americans really feel about the economy

Some people’s pay has outstripped inflation handily. But many of them got raises by switching jobs, so those wage gains might not be doing much to dull frustration. Harvard University economist Stefanie Stantcheva has found that people tend to view pay increases not as adjustments their employers are making to keep up with inflation, but instead as due to their efforts at work. This is especially true of those who have switched jobs—and who might feel especially put off if the pay gains they hustled for are later eroded by inflation.