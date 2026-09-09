Six charts that explain how Americans really feel about the economy

Last month, the country added an impressive 162,000 jobs. The unemployment rate is low. The stock market and artificial intelligence are making many people rich and boosting retirement savings.
Yet surveys tell us Americans are still in a funk. Their sour mood doesn’t match up with what major indicators say about how the U.S. economy is performing.
That might not mean that people are lying to themselves about their experience of the economy. Instead, broad measures might be missing how much Americans’ costs have risen since the pandemic, and how many of them haven’t kept up.