Six months after DeepSeek’s breakthrough, China speeds on with AI

The question now is how to keep the industry steaming along. Some of the early frenzy around DeepSeek has passed, and plenty of users still grumble about how models can “hallucinate". But DeepSeek’s breakthrough has helped shift China’s approach to AI in profound ways. It has lowered costs and moved the emphasis away from cutting-edge development and cut-throat competition among developers of AI models towards explorations of how AI can be applied across business, industry, the public sector and society itself. The importance of AI for China—and indeed the way it can outdo America, its promoters increasingly argue—is through its adoption, adaptation and diffusion, that is, spreading the use of AI more broadly.