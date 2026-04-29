This summer’s World Cup was supposed to be the triumphant return of the planet’s favorite sport to America. But as the U.S. men’s national team prepares to host the tournament for the first time since 1994, its opening game has even hardcore fans feeling left out.
Six weeks away and USA's biggest World Cup home game is still not sold out
SummaryTicket prices for the Americans’ World Cup opener on June 12, most of them over $1,000, are making even some hardcore fans stay away.
This summer’s World Cup was supposed to be the triumphant return of the planet’s favorite sport to America. But as the U.S. men’s national team prepares to host the tournament for the first time since 1994, its opening game has even hardcore fans feeling left out.
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