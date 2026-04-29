Six weeks away and USA's biggest World Cup home game is still not sold out

The slow uptake is especially jarring considering the surge in soccer’s popularity since the last U.S.-based World Cup more than three decades ago. But despite their increased interest in the team, fans have been left disillusioned by a ticket process that they call opaque and overpriced. FIFA never posted a full menu of what tickets would actually cost for the tournament. Instead, it has released batches of tickets on its website at different moments, with prices varying by game and over time.