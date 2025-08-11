Slums, swimming pools and Latin America’s inequality

Two things drove the decline between 2000 and 2010. One was government handouts. Conditional cash-transfer programmes such as Bolsa Família in Brazil gave money to poor families if they sent their children to school and for health check-ups. Across the region, transfer programmes of all kinds accounted for about 20% of the fall in inequality on average. A second factor mattered much more: strong growth in wages for the poor. This accounted for over half of the fall. The backdrop to this was a long period of robust economic growth, helped along by a commodities boom. The lesson, says Ana María Ibáñez of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is that “If we want to reduce inequality, we need to grow."