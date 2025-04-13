So what, exactly, is a recession anyway?

While the NBER does pay attention to GDP, that measure has drawbacks as a recession indicator. One is that it can be pushed around by swings in inventories and trade. Those factors, along with declines in government spending as pandemic relief efforts tapered off, were in play when the Commerce Department reported in July 2022 that GDP had contracted for two consecutive quarters in the first half of that year, even as the U.S. added millions of jobs and consumers kept spending.