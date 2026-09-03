Social-media curbs for kids are not working in Asia

Yet so far, Australia’s policy has proved largely ineffective. At first the government was able to tout some successes. Social-media platforms had removed, restricted or deactivated almost 5m accounts in the first month. And it may be too early to write off the effectiveness of Australia’s new rules. But studies have shown they have so far had minimal impact on usage. One in the British Medical Journal in June found that, three months after restrictions were introduced, 85% of under-16s said they still used banned platforms. Twelve- and 13-year-olds spent the same amount of time on social media as before the ban. Worries that children migrate to alternative platforms, with lower safety standards, were mostly unfounded—but largely because so many remain on existing ones.