Social-media curbs for kids are not working in Asia

IT SEEMED A parent’s dream. To manage the time her 14-year-old son spent online, Harini Naidu had tried various tactics: from restricting Wi-Fi access to turning the internet off at night. So she was excited when Australia became the first country in the world to ban social-media accounts for under-16s. But the rules, imposed in December, “literally did nothing”. Her son lost his YouTube account, but can still watch videos without logging in. Ms Naidu’s daughter Ishana was 15, but has kept her accounts on X, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. Ishana says: “It’s so underwhelming that people have forgotten there’s a ban.” They do not even have to hide behind virtual private networks.