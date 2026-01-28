SoftBank in talks to invest up to $30 billion more in OpenAI
Summary
The Japanese conglomerate is exploring further investment as part of the startup’s efforts to raise up to $100 billion.
SoftBank is in talks to invest up to $30 billion more in OpenAI, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to the Japanese conglomerate’s already-large stake in the startup.
