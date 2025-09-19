Solar-powered cars and trucks are almost here
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Sept 2025, 07:13 am IST
Summary
New, power-sipping EVs due next year are efficient enough to gain 10 to 40 miles of daily charge from the sun alone.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Telo Trucks says its optional solar-panel system can provide 15 to 30 supplemental miles a day.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story