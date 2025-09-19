Solar-powered cars and trucks are almost here

Telo Trucks has received almost 12,000 preorders for its little trucks, which list for just over $41,000 each. In about one in four orders, the customer selects solar panels, says Jason Marks, Telo’s chief executive. These panels can be built into the vehicle’s roof and bed cover at a surcharge of $1,500 and $2,700, respectively. When in use, they can provide a supplemental 15 to 30 miles of range a day to the 350-mile range electric truck, he adds.