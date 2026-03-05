Some European leaders are now openly challenging Trump over Iran

Merz’s approach is firmly in the pragmatic camp. Ever since World War II, Germany has been one of the biggest advocates of the international rules-based order. But the realization is sinking in—after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. intervention in Venezuela and the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran—that the world’s major powers aren’t going to be constrained by international law. Merz’s message is that Germany has to take the world as it finds it, not as it wishes it to be, and look after its own interests.