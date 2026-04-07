WASHINGTON—As President Trump threatens a major escalation in Iran by a Tuesday night deadline, the Republican-led Congress is out of the picture. Lawmakers are on a holiday recess, and won’t return to Washington until next week.
Some Republicans set their own deadline on Iran war. It’s getting close.
SummaryThey say federal law requires the president to seek approval from Congress if military operations in Iran last more than 60 to 90 days.
WASHINGTON—As President Trump threatens a major escalation in Iran by a Tuesday night deadline, the Republican-led Congress is out of the picture. Lawmakers are on a holiday recess, and won’t return to Washington until next week.
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