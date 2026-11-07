Someone is causing chaos across Europe. The question is: who?

An escalating dirty-tricks campaign has rattled Europe this week, leaving government officials and company executives convinced a barrage of bomb threats and cyberattacks is coordinated. The thing they can’t figure out: Who is behind it?
It started on Monday with supermarkets tossing out bags of meatballs and mozzarella after hackers gained access to freezers, turned their temperatures as high as 120 degrees and spoiled mounds of produce. The next day a wave of bomb threats landed in the email inboxes of airports and airlines across the continent.