Sometimes clients can be difficult. Advisors offer tips on how to handle them.

In February, Chris Mastro, 46, an advisor with Impact Fiduciary in Pasadena, Calif., faced a perplexing situation managing investments for a married couple. At their first meeting, the retired pair had expressed willingness to take risks. Five months later, the husband called and revealed his wife was uncomfortable with the market’s volatility and talked about going into all cash. Mastro was then bewildered when the wife emailed him later on to say that, actually, it was her husband who couldn’t stomach the volatility. Not long after, Mastro got a second call from the couple, suggesting they move into money market mutual funds. Ultimately, Mastro shifted the couple to a more conservative strategy. “We found the sweet spot," he says.

With couples that fight, the advisor must deal with the dynamics of the pair, as well as their financial issues.

Mastro is hardly the only advisor working with difficult clients, such as ones who change their minds, won’t follow advice, or fight among themselves. Others fly off the handle whenever there’s a market dip or want to chase every hot stock. While the experiences can be challenging, there usually are ways to address the problems and hold on to the client.

Next-gen advantage? Advisors willing to adopt an approach that emphasizes listening and people skills as much as financial savvy might be well positioned to address such difficulties.

“My generation of advisors is willing to talk about touchy-feely stuff around money that wasn’t historically talked about," says Heather Reed, 36, who worked as a coach to advisors at RBC Wealth Management before becoming an RBC financial advisor.

Advisors employing a behavioral approach to money—that recognizes how psychological factors can impact financial decisions—are more likely to succeed with difficult clients. “It requires leaning into the human aspect of this job," says Joy Slabaugh, 42, a CFP and licensed therapist, who works with advisors.

More communication required. For some advisors, the key to difficult situations is to step up client contact. For example, when stocks are down, Thomas Van Spankeren, 32, a co-owner of RISE Investments in Chicago, checks in with clients, especially those easily spooked by volatility, every couple of weeks. “I would prefer to overcommunicate rather than under communicate," he says.

In early client meetings, Van Spankeren explains his value investing approach, and he reiterates it in later discussions. That’s important for clients who frequently want to chase hot stocks or not follow his advice and need a reminder. He also doubles down on education, sharing “quilt charts" that show asset class performance with clients.

Coping with couple clashes. Disagreements among couples pose another set of challenges. The advisor must deal with the dynamics of the pair, as well as their financial issues. Alex Caswell, 35, CEO of Wealth Script Advisors in San Francisco, points to one couple’s disagreement over a house they owned in Denver, where they had moved to from the San Francisco Bay Area during the pandemic. Just two years after they purchased the Colorado home, they had to return to California when their offices stopped remote work. Initially, they rented out the Denver house, but later had a hard time finding a tenant.

The couple vehemently disagreed about what to do with it. The husband didn’t want to be a landlord and advocated selling. If they sold the house, however, they would likely get a lower price than what they originally paid. The wife thought they should hold on to it and take a wait-and-see approach. Caswell ran at least a dozen scenarios for the couple, none of which they agreed on.

Eventually, he proposed that each write down what they wanted to do and why. While he isn’t sure either took that step, the suggestion had the desired effect: They made a decision, which was to sell the house.

In other cases, the answer for couples who disagree on investments or strategy is to devise separate portfolios. Alan Johnson, 46, portfolio manager and financial advisor with Encore Financial in Plymouth, Minn., used the approach for a couple with a husband who had a more dominating personality than his wife, who usually acquiesced to the husband’s views. One point of contention, however, was investment risk. The husband was more cautious. Johnson ended up creating two portfolios, a growth-oriented one for the wife, and a more conservative one for the husband. “She could feel comfortable with her portfolio and he with his," says Johnson.

A therapist’s touch. Some difficult situations, like marital discord, require not just financial skills, but also a therapist’s sensibility, according to many advisors. Slabaugh, the licensed therapist, assists financial advisors in developing techniques to address money and emotional issues.

That includes helping advisors understand what’s going on in their own heads, an issue that often comes up when dealing with couples who fight. Such interactions can remind advisors of stressful times in childhood when they saw their parents fighting, says Slabaugh. She also talks to advisors about cultural differences. Some traditions, for instance, may tolerate loud arguing more than others.

Slabaugh points to an advisor having trouble handling a married couple who constantly bickered and yelled. “He simply didn’t know what to do," she says. As Slabaugh and the advisor talked, they realized that the situation brought up unpleasant childhood memories for him, and his views on conflict differed from the couple’s. The advisor decided to meet separately with each spouse to understand their communication style in other contexts. “It helped the advisor learn how to be calm in the face of conflict and that helped defuse the situation," says Slabaugh.

Succession spats. The therapist works with an advisor who faced a seemingly intractable disagreement between two members of the same generation. One wanted to leave their mutual business via a buyout; the other thought the company should stay in the family—the wish of the deceased older generation—and opposed the buyout.

The advisor mapped out each individual’s requirements and values. “It wasn’t just a math problem," Slabaugh says. “There were emotional needs going unspoken." Those insights helped the advisor hammer out a solution. The family member who wanted to leave would get a buyout, over a longer period and not at a market-rate value. The plan satisfied the other party, who felt the approach honored the wishes of the older generation.

Cutting ties. There are times when advisors find the only solution is to end a difficult client relationship. Mastro, for example, points to one spouse in a couple who wasn’t paying off her student loans and was a spendthrift. Mastro produced an analysis of the couple’s spending habits and a plan aimed at paying off their debt. The spouse ignored his advice.

After about a year, Mastro decided they were getting nowhere and took drastic action. “I told them that I didn’t want them to pay for a service they weren’t getting any value from," he says. Although Mastro and the couple parted ways, he left the door open: “If anything changes," he told them, “I would love to work with you again."

Write to advisor.editors@barrons.com