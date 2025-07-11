Sometimes clients can be difficult. Advisors offer tips on how to handle them.

In February, Chris Mastro, 46, an advisor with Impact Fiduciary in Pasadena, Calif., faced a perplexing situation managing investments for a married couple. At their first meeting, the retired pair had expressed willingness to take risks. Five months later, the husband called and revealed his wife was uncomfortable with the market’s volatility and talked about going into all cash. Mastro was then bewildered when the wife emailed him later on to say that, actually, it was her husband who couldn’t stomach the volatility. Not long after, Mastro got a second call from the couple, suggesting they move into money market mutual funds. Ultimately, Mastro shifted the couple to a more conservative strategy. “We found the sweet spot," he says.