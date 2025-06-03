South Korea elects its next President: What to know
Summary
The election is set to end months of leadership tumult that have followed the country’s short-lived imposition of martial law.
South Koreans vote Tuesday to elect their next president and end months of leadership tumult that have followed the country’s short-lived imposition of martial law late last year.
