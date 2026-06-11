South Korea Has a Chip Conundrum—Huge Profits and a Serious Selloff

These controversies might look like a mild kerfuffle if the chip makers’ shares keep falling back to earth. Foreign investors have in fact sold more than $40 billion worth of Korean stocks over the past half year as many funds reached their allocation limits, Lim says. Local retail savers have more than filled the gap, many of them novice equity holders increasingly buying through leveraged instruments. “A lot of ‘ant investors’ are borrowing money to get into the market,” Engel says. “It’s kind of scary.”