South Korea’s stock-market boom is collapsing spectacularly

The Economist, The Economist
4 min read30 Jul 2026, 10:38 PM IST
logo
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) and the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (Kosdaq) displayed at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul, South Korea(Bloomberg)
Summary
It may be a harbinger Save

America’s giant technology companies have gone from printing money to incinerating it. Owing to their extravagant spending on data centres, the market reckons Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft will collectively report negative free cashflows next year. Yet real fortunes are being made today from Silicon Valley’s gamble on the future.

Three companies are expected to surpass an astonishing $200bn of free cashflow apiece next year. One is Nvidia, an American darling that designs the advanced processors needed to run artificial-intelligence models. The other two are Samsung and SK Hynix, a pair of South Korean outfits that dominate the market for the more mundane memory chips in phones, laptops and, increasingly, data centres. Their windfall represents one of the greatest cross-border transfers of cash in corporate history.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.